College of Charleston wins 86-71 against The Citadel

The College of Charleston won their 12th straight game over The Citadel beating the Bulldogs...
The College of Charleston won their 12th straight game over The Citadel beating the Bulldogs on Thursday(CofC Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Frankie Policelli scored 15 points as Charleston beat The Citadel 86-71 on Thursday night.

Policelli had six rebounds for the Cougars (6-4). James Scott scored 14 points while going 6 of 6 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five blocks. Ben Burnham was 5 of 14 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Madison Durr and AJ Smith each scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (6-5). Elijah Morgan added 16 points and Quentin Millora-Brown had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

