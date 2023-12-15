Colleton Co. man accused of criminal solicitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Walterboro man is facing charges connected with an attempt to sexually exploit an underage child, the state’s attorney general’s office says.

Brandon Pierson, 38, of Walterboro, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department arrested Pierson on Wednesday.

Investigators say Pierson solicited a person he believed was a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material and sent them sexually explicit images.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

If convicted, Pierson could face up to 40 years in prison.

A booking photo was not immediately available of Pierson.

