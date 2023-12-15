Development plans move forward for old N. Charleston Navy base

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston City Council has officially voted to approve contract agreements for the 50-acre riverfront development known as Battery Park.

The city of North Charleston formally created a partnership Thursday night between Jamestown L.P., Weaver Capital Joint Venture and WECCO Development, selling some of the property to the developers for $10 million.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project will transform the former Charleston Naval Complex into a mixed-use and hopefully a regional destination that celebrates North Charleston.

“In negotiating this deal, the primary thing was for us to maintain public access to the water. So the people buying the property do not get the waterfront. All the waterfront stays in ownership with the City of North Charleston,” Summey says.

The waterfront will consist of walkable free greenspace. Inland it will be followed by mixed-used housing, office space, retail, restaurants, event spaces, a community pavilion and more. Within the 50-acre site, approximately 23 acres will become public spaces, parks, and streets.

The plans right now show a little more than 1,400 housing units, 17% of which will be workforce housing. That’s about 240 units that will be available for no more than 120% of the area median income at the time they open. According to U.S. Census data, the area median household income in 2022 is $58,534 120% of which is $70,240.

“I probably for see some of the first developments being that type of housing over on the one side. It won’t be the waterfront property, but it will be part of the property that is walking access to the waterfront and hopefully, jobs will be created there for the people that are living there as well. And they’ve got the park right there to enjoy,” Summey says.

Jaime Tenny and her husband opened Coast Brewing in the area 17 years ago and are the second oldest brewery in Charleston.

“There used to be more small businesses, Iron Works Carpentry and all that stuff that’s kind of been phased out in preparation for this. So we’ve known it’s coming for a while,” Tenny says.

She says she is cautiously optimistic about the plan.

“I’m a little nostalgic for the way it used to be when you really had to go out of your way to get here and it was kind of like this hidden little gem, which it still is a hidden gem for sure. But it’s also exciting to see the plans,” Tenny says.

She says Coast gets a lot of regulars from the Park Circle area and seeing more people able to access and enjoy the waterfront business is an exciting idea.

“I hope I’m not that little house and up where everything’s built up high around it and where this little, tiny building down here that would look funny. But for the most part, I’m quite excited. I just hope it’s done right, " Tenny says.

Summey says he hopes this project will bring a vibrant hub to the waterfront and become a gathering place for everyone in North Charleston and beyond. Just a few minutes down the road from Park Circle, Summey says this space will be for everyone.

“We’ve never had a true downtown. We’ve had malls, but we’ve never had a true downtown. This gives us the opportunity to develop a high-rise downtown area that will gradually work its way back to the old village so we can connect those together and truly have a downtown for the City of North Charleston,” Summey says.

Summey explains that money needed for the project will not be coming from the general fund, but instead from an already established Tax Income Financing District.

“What you do is you freeze the taxes at the level they are today. Any enhancement or growth of that tax then goes to vote bonds to pay to do infrastructure and all the public things that need to be done – drainage, what have you. None of it goes to the developer to develop their property, it develops the infrastructure for their property,” Summey says.

Summey has worked on the project for the nearly 30 years he’s been mayor and he’s glad to officially get a plan set before he leaves office, and returns to being a citizen enjoying the city.

“Quickly on a development like this might be 10 years. I’d like to see it in my lifetime where I can go out there and walk along the waterfront,” Summey says.

