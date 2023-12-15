SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: 8 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-526 Friday morning

A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 Friday morning has one westbound lane closed.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Eight people are being treated for minor injuries after a five-vehicle crash snarled traffic on I-526 Friday morning.

The crash happened on the Don Holt Bridge near the Virginia Avenue exit.

Traffic cameras show a nearly five-mile delay as of 8 a.m. Friday.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the initial investigation shows five cars collided with each other resulting in the left and far right lanes being closed.

Jacobs said eight people were transported to area hospitals by Berkeley County EMS with minor injuries.

The crash is pushing travel time to more than an hour from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley.

