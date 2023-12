CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 Friday morning has one westbound lane closed.

The crash happened on the Don Holt Bridge near the Virginia Avenue exit.

Traffic cameras show a nearly five-mile delay as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The crash is pushing travel time to more than an hour from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley.

