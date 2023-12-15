FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding likely Sunday

SC Lottery
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong coastal storm is set to move in, and through, the Lowcountry this weekend bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for coastal flooding. The aforementioned storm system is just beginning to take shape with several pieces of energy set to merge over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend before moving up the East Coast Sunday and Monday.

Local impacts from this storm won’t begin until Saturday night. In the meantime, expect a sunny and cool Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase tonight with lows in the 40s. Saturday will be a cloudier day with the chance of a few showers, any rain should be pretty light. The heavier rain from the developing storm system will begin to arrive Saturday night and most of the area should be experiencing rain, heavy at times, by Sunday morning. Heavy rain will last through early Sunday afternoon, if not longer, with rainfall totals between 2-5″ expected. Gusty winds will accompany the heavy rain with gusts 30 to 40 mph expected. Gusts over 40 mph are possible along the coast. Coastal flooding and beach erosion are all concerns. Moderate tidal flooding is possible around Sunday morning’s high tide cycle(10:21 AM - Charleston Harbor). Offshore winds will help to eliminate the coastal flood threat by Sunday evening’s high tides.

Quieter weather will return to the area early next week with sunshine returning by Monday. A cold front will pass through the area late Monday bringing chilly weather for most of next week. Highs will only reach the low 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday with morning lows near freezing.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 67.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, Rainy and Windy. High 69.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy. High 60.

