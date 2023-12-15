SC Lottery
Former Isle of Palms officer files lawsuit alleging sexual discrimination

A former Isle of Palms Police Officer has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging sexual harassment, discrimination and more.
By Justin Kollar
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Isle of Palms Police Officer has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging sexual harassment, discrimination and more.

The nine-year veteran of the force, Louise Hardy, was hired by the Isle of Palms Police Department in 2014, where she rose through the ranks to the eventual role of corporal. Despite spending nearly a decade devoted to public service, Hardy claims an injury, paired with repeated discrimination on the basis of sex and ability by the department and officer therein drove her out.

The suit states the first charge was filed in March of this year after Hardy suffered a non-work-related foot injury that required surgery and also left her with permanent nerve damage. She claims doctors recommended Hardy take time off and perform, “light duty operations”.

This became a problem, Hardy claims, as the Isle of Palms Police Department retaliated because of her request.

In the suit, Hardy claims she worked in an administrative role with the Isle of Palms Police Department. As part of her duties, Hardy was a victim advocate, CALEA Manager, Community Relations Officer and manager of other matters within the department, as well.

Hardy had not worked as an “on the road police officer” except briefly in short staffing situations and was asked to fill in again - except staffing was not an issue, according to her attorneys.

In the months that followed Hardy claims conditions worsened as she refused their request to perform “on the road duties”, and her supervisors, including Chief Kevin Cornet, would no longer look at her nor communicate with her except through email - along with repeated claims of sexual discrimination and comments which she said included, “women have small brains”.

Hardy officially resigned in June and is currently seeking the wages and benefits she’s lost both current and future along with compensation laid out by her legal team caused by, “irreparable injuries, including but not limited to, loss of pay, benefits and other economic losses, emotional pain and suffering, mental anguish, humiliation, embarrassment, personal indignity and other intangible injuries.”

The Isle of Palms Police Department claims they have not been served a lawsuit and didn’t have a comment on the matter.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

