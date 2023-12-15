Lowcountry hospital urges vaccination as it sees rise in flu, respiratory cases

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hospitals across the Lowcountry and the state are urging people to stay safe during the holidays as they track a rise in flu cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this time of year is the peak of flu season and that there have been elevated cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

The CDC, meanwhile, says there is “an urgent need” to boost vaccination rates amid increasing levels of respiratory diseases. It reported about 7 million fewer adults have gotten their flu shot so far this season compared with last; only 17% of adults and about 8% of kids have received the latest COVID shot; and only about 16% of adults over age 60 have taken the new RSV vaccine.

Roper St. Francis Hospital reported an increase in what it calls “influenza-like viruses” over the last few months.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Oliverio says more people are being hospitalized because of those seasonal respiratory illnesses.

He says age plays a huge factor in these viruses causing serious problems.

More kids under the age of four are being hospitalized for respiratory illnesses.

The illnesses can be even worse for those with other medical conditions such as heart problems, diabetes or emphysema because the respiratory illnesses can make those problems worse.

Oliverio says one way to prevent these viruses is to avoid large gatherings, but the most important thing to do is to get vaccinated as early as possible.

“Vaccination, again, does not necessarily protect you. It’s not magic. It doesn’t necessarily keep the disease away,” he says. “But if you get the disease, you know, it allows your body to fight it off so much more effectively. And so, you know, the likelihood that you’re going to have a serious illness, end up in the hospital or die from one of these diseases if you’re vaccinated is so much lower than if you’re not”

Roper St. Francis offers the COVID and influenza vaccines, as well as the RSV vaccine for anyone over the age of 60.

Oliverio says getting vaccinated can not only help you, but the people around you.

