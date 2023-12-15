Lowcountry nonprofit giving away 10,000 toys to children this holiday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is making Christmas wishes come true with a massive giveaway on Sunday.

The nonprofit Jean’s Angels is gearing up for its eighth annual toy giveaway in which they’ll be distributing toys and bikes to the community.

Over the years, the organization has experienced remarkable growth. Last year alone, over 2,800 children received toys.

This year’s giveaway will feature 10,000 toys and 150 bikes.

Jean’s Angels CEO and Founder Katerina Carpenter is excited to give back to the community and continue this joyful tradition.

“I put on this event every year because I want to help make a difference in child’s life. Sometimes parents aren’t able to do it and you don’t want any child going back to school and not being able to share what they got for Christmas and be happy about it” Carpenter said. “We want to give the kids toys that will bring a lot of smiles and a lot of stories when they return back to school. I just love spreading God’s love.”

To receive toys and bikes, children must be present, and parents need to have an ID.

Families can expect face painting, music, food truck and appearances from the fire department, Santa Claus, and the Grinch.

The giveaway is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Building, located at 1310 S Live Oak Dr. in Moncks Corner.

For those eager to contribute, community members can still help by donating funds, which go towards purchasing toys. Brand new toys are also welcome. To make a donation, contact Jean’s Angels at 843-499-0084.

Volunteers are always needed as well.

