Man arrested after N. Charleston gas station shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place at a gas station.

Timothy Robert Crosby, 62, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

The shooting happened at the Circle K on West Montague Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jacobs said.

Officers said Crosby and another individual got into an argument, and a shot was fired.

No injuries were reported.

Crosby was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.

