Man arrested after N. Charleston gas station shooting
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place at a gas station.
Timothy Robert Crosby, 62, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.
The shooting happened at the Circle K on West Montague Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jacobs said.
Officers said Crosby and another individual got into an argument, and a shot was fired.
No injuries were reported.
Crosby was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.
