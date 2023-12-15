SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested after N. Charleston gas station shooting

The shooting happened at the Circle K on West Montague Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Friday,...
The shooting happened at the Circle K on West Montague Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place at a gas station.

Timothy Robert Crosby, 62, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

The shooting happened at the Circle K on West Montague Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jacobs said.

Officers said Crosby and another individual got into an argument, and a shot was fired.

No injuries were reported.

Crosby was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 Friday morning has one westbound lane closed.
FIRST ALERT: Tow trucks arriving at scene of multi-vehicle crash on I-526
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house
The North Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a man who is wanted for...
Man wanted for questioning in connection to stolen packages in N. Charleston
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Solicitor: Berkeley Co. deputy to not face charges in I-526 shooting

Latest News

Travis Gaye, 25, of Mount Pleasant is facing six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of...
Mount Pleasant man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material
A former Isle of Palms Police Officer has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging sexual...
Former Isle of Palms officer files lawsuit alleging sexual discrimination
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano demoted Timothy Carroll following an investigation...
Sheriff’s Office supervisor demoted for approval of ‘excessive’ use of force
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says tips led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man...
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material