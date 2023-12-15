SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

McMaster heart procedure successful, governor's office says

Gov. Henry McMaster's cardiologist provided an update Friday on a heart procedure McMaster underwent Friday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is recovering well from what his office described as a minor outpatient heart procedure performed Friday morning.

As of noon, a release from the governor’s office that cited his cardiologist, Dr. Amy Rawl Epps, said McMaster would be heading home.

“The governor underwent a procedure for atrial fibrillation performed by my partner, Dr. William Brabham.” Epps said. “The procedure lasted one hour and fifty minutes and was very successful and uncomplicated. He is recovering well.”

The purpose of the procedure was to correct paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, an intermittent irregular heartbeat, which was first discovered and treated when McMaster, 76, was scheduled for elective outpatient orthopedic knee surgery to repair a slight meniscus tear he suffered while playing tennis with his wife, Peggy.

Epps said the procedure was “relatively simple” and that McMaster has had “an extensive cardiac workup” that showed “very normal cardiac function and no evidence of significant coronary artery disease.”

McMaster had notified Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette of the procedure in case she needed to take any executive action in case of an emergency while McMaster was temporarily disabled.

The governor is expected to resume his normal work schedule on Saturday, his office said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house
A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 Friday morning has one westbound lane closed.
FIRST ALERT: Tow trucks arriving at scene of multi-vehicle crash on I-526
The North Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a man who is wanted for...
Man wanted for questioning in connection to stolen packages in N. Charleston
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Solicitor: Berkeley Co. deputy to not face charges in I-526 shooting

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster's cardiologist provided an update Friday on a heart procedure McMaster...
VIDEO: McMaster heart procedure successful, governor's office says
Rep. Leon Stavrinakis (D-Charleston) says he has prefiled a bill to put the subject of...
State lawmaker wants voters to decide on abortion in South Carolina
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
Live 5's Nick Reagan and Elisheva Wimberly have updates on a five-car crash on I-526 and the...
VIDEO: 5 on 5+ for Friday