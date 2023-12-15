Mount Pleasant man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says tips led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man in connection to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Travis Gaye, 25, of Mount Pleasant is facing six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Gaye. Investigators said Gaye distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators from the Attorney General’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Summerville Police Department all assisted with the case.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Gaye was arrested on Wednesday and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $350,000, which has been posted, according to jail records.

