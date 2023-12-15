SC Lottery
West Ashley crash sends at least 2 to hospital

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which overturned, at the intersection of Magwood Drive and Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston Police say.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded Friday afternoon in West Ashley involving two vehicles.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Magwood Drive and Ashley Crossing Drive, police say.

One of the vehicles rolled over and at least two people were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of shortly before 1:30 p.m., Charleston Police and Fire units blocked off Magwood Drive in both directions while tow trucks worked to remove the vehicles and crews cleared the roadway of debris.

