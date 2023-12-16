4-year-old boy killed in Lexington County house fire

SC Lottery
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WIS) -A 4-year-old boy has died following a house fire, according to officials with Lexington County Fire Service.

The Lexington County Fire Service responded to the call of a structure fire at a home in the 400 block of Peak Copper Court with possible entrapment around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the first units arrived within four minutes of being dispatched. They found a two-story single-family home with heavy fire showing from the roof and the back of the house.

The fire was brought under control just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the home was occupied by a family of five, which included two adults and three children.

No other injuries were reported, according to officials.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the State Fire Marshals Office, the Lexington County Fire Service, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

