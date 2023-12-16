College of Charleston, police search for off-campus armed robbery suspect

SC Lottery
The College of Charleston is asking for help identifying a suspect in an off-campus robbery on Saturday.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is asking for help identifying a suspect in an off-campus robbery on Saturday.

They say the robbery happened at a Circle K on Meeting Street just before 3:30 a.m. when he threatened an employee of the gas station with a hammer, took cash and then fled.

The suspect is described to be a man, aged 25 to 30 years old, around 5-feet and 7-inches tall, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and armed with a hammer, according to the college.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Charleston Police Department or the College of Charleston Campus Police.

