Credit One Charleston Open wins Tournament of the Year

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America and the annual clay season kickoff event on the Hologic WTA Tour, has been named ‘WTA 500 Tournament of the Year’ for the second year in a row. The recognition comes from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and is voted upon by the players who reward a tournament based on excellence of its staff and organization, their passionate fans and the operation’s wider dedication to the sport and its athletes. This is the second time that the Charleston tennis tournament has received this top honor.

The Credit One Charleston Open will celebrate its 52nd event next year at the renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina. Current player commitments include World No. 5 Jessica Pegula, World No. 6 and defending Charleston champion Ons Jabeur, World No. 9 Maria Sakkari and past Charleston champions Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.

“To be recognized with this award for the second year in a row is testament to the continued drive and commitment to the fan and player experience from the Credit One Charleston Open team,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman. “The tournament should be exceptionally proud at staging an event that continually goes above and beyond to create an atmosphere and environment where players feel comfortable and able to perform at their best. Charleston has earned a well-deserved reputation and set an aspirational standard.”

The “Tournament of the Year” awards are broken into three categories, reflecting the different levels of WTA tournaments, with 2023 winners as follows:

WTA 1000: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells)

WTA 500: Credit One Charleston Open (Charleston)

WTA 250: Transylvania Open (Cluj-Napoca)

“We are honored to be named the Tournament of the Year for the second consecutive year,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open and President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “This award exemplifies the high standards that our owners Ben and Kelly Navarro challenge us to meet each and every year. We’re immensely proud to receive this recognition, particularly after extraordinary 2022 and 2023 tournaments, which showcased a new stadium and fan experiences. This award is dedicated to everyone who makes our tournament great - our players, fans, corporate sponsors, volunteers, staff and media partners. We can not host a successful event without them and share this distinction with them.”

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 24 players, and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

Charleston Tennis, LLC, which manages Credit One Stadium under a lease from the City of Charleston, recently renovated and modernized the 20-year-old facility. The city-owned venue underwent upgrades to enhance the stadium experience for patrons, performers, tennis players and event management, allowing the venue to attract world-class athletes and talent to Daniel Island.

The Credit One Charleston Open celebrated its 50th year in 2022. The tournament has been a pioneer in women’s professional sports since 1973, paving the path for female tennis players to receive equal recognition, respect and pay in the sport. Originally held on Hilton Head Island, the event moved to Charleston in 2001 and is played on Daniel Island at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center, home to the Credit One Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased online at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling (843) 856-7900. When purchasing tickets for the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open, patrons have the option to choose from single session tickets ($25+) and a range of upgraded ticket packages and seat offerings, including the Intro Package ($280), Finale Package ($360) and Champions Package ($275). Packages provide exclusive and premier views of the court, as well as the best value on tickets. In addition, select packages will also offer tennis patrons shaded seating, a new feature as part of the renovated stadium’s Stage House.

For additional information, please email tickets@charlestontennisllc.com. For more information on the Credit One Charleston Open, visit creditonecharlestonopen.com or call 843-856-7900.

