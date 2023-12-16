SC Lottery
Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in St. John’s

The St. John’s Fire Department is investigating a fire at a mobile home that left two people...
The St. John’s Fire Department is investigating a fire at a mobile home that left two people injured on Saturday.(live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. John’s Fire Department is investigating a fire at a mobile home that left two people injured on Saturday.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire just after 3:30 p.m., fire chief Ryan Kunitzer said.

Fire Chief Brian Yuncker said crews were able to see the smoke from Brownswood Road and were redirected by neighbors to a mobile home single-wide trailer, which was behind a house on Dunwick Drive.

Crews arrived at a mobile home single-wide trailer that is behind a house on Dunwick Drive,...
Crews arrived at a mobile home single-wide trailer that is behind a house on Dunwick Drive, and saw that all occupants had evacuated, fire chief Brian Yuncker said.(live 5)

When they arrived, crews saw that all occupants had evacuated, according to Yuncker.

Yuncker said three residents are displaced.

Kunitzer said two people were transported with injuries.

The St. John’s Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

