Lowcountry ceremonies to be held for National Wreaths Across America Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday, Dec. 16 is National Wreaths Across America Day for 2023, a day that honors fallen veterans for the holidays by laying wreaths at their graves.

National Cemeteries and other locations across the Lowcountry will be the sites of wreath-laying ceremonies for the public to attend and honor the fallen, some of whom paid the ultimate price and died in service to their country.

These ceremonies first started at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992 when Maine businessman Morrill Worcester was inspired by a trip he took as a boy to the cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Expansion began after 2005 when photos of this project began to circulate on the internet, gaining national attention.

A large outpouring of support as well as requests to perform similar ceremonies at other cemeteries across the nation came flooding in.

In 2007, support grew to the point that Wreaths Across America was formed as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, one with a mission: Remember. Honor. Teach.

The United States Congress voted unanimously to establish Dec. 13 of 2008 as National Wreaths Across America Day. Congress has proclaimed a Saturday in December as the holiday each year since.

15 years later, ceremonies are held throughout the country and all over the world to honor fallen American veterans.

Ceremonies are being held throughout the day Saturday all over South Carolina.

The following locations will have ceremonies at 10 a.m.

Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Rd in Charleston

Veterans War Memorial, 715 Church St. in Georgetown

The following locations will have ceremonies at noon.

Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd in Charleston

Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston

Cainhoy Methodist Meeting House and Old Ruin Cemetery, Clements Ferry Road at Oak Bluff Subdivision in Cainhoy

Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St. in Beaufort

Six Oaks Cemetery, 175 Greenwood Dr. on Hilton Head Island

Hardeeville City Hall, 205 Main St. in Hardeeville

