Nights of a Thousand Candles canceled on Sunday due to weather

Nights of a Thousand Candles
Nights of a Thousand Candles(Wayne Egglestrom / Brookgreen Gardens)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the Grand Strand’s most popular holiday events is being put on hold Sunday due to weather.

FIRST ALERT | Powerful coastal storm set to deliver impacts similar to a tropical storm

Brookgreen Gardens said Saturday that Nights of a Thousand Candles will be closed Sunday, as a powerful coastal storm is forecast to impact the area.

The safety of our guests and staff is our top priority, and after careful consideration of the weather forecast, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone involved to cancel the event,” read a post from Brookgreen Gardens’s Facebook page.

Brookgreen Gardens also said it would offer an exchange for those who had tickets for Sunday through its ticket agency.

Other local holiday events have also announced changes due to Sunday’s forecast.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

