Person killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash Friday evening in Florence County.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:15 p.m. on North Old Georgetown Road near Kirk Road.

Pye added that a 2011 Nissan sedan heading south ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

A front-seat passenger died as a result of the crash, while the driver was taken to a hospital. Details on the driver’s condition were not immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.