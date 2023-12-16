SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Person killed in Florence County crash

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash Friday evening in Florence County.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:15 p.m. on North Old Georgetown Road near Kirk Road.

Pye added that a 2011 Nissan sedan heading south ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.

A front-seat passenger died as a result of the crash, while the driver was taken to a hospital. Details on the driver’s condition were not immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 Friday morning has one westbound lane closed.
FIRST ALERT: Tow trucks arriving at scene of multi-vehicle crash on I-526
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Timothy Robert Crosby, 62, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, police...
Man arrested after N. Charleston gas station shooting
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
The chief medical officer for Roper St. Francis says he recommends people get vaccinated...
With respiratory virus cases rising, Lowcountry doctor urges vaccination

Latest News

Saturday, Dec. 16 is National Wreaths Across America Day for 2023, a day that honors fallen...
Lowcountry ceremonies to be held for National Wreaths Across America Day
Everyone from the Charleston area knows it’s not officially Christmas until the Coburg Cow’s...
West Ashley’s Coburg Cow is ready for the holidays
Residents of one West Ashley neighborhood say they are concerned after recent stolen vehicles...
Thefts, vehicle break-ins concern residents in Carolina Bay neighborhood
A 4-year-old boy has died following a house fire, according to officials with Lexington County...
4-year-old boy killed in Lexington County house fire