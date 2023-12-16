Police looking for missing 56-year-old man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for a reported missing and endangered man.

George Robert Hawkins Jr., 56, was reported missing by his parents after he was last seen at his home on Wednesday, inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Hawkins was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans, according to Gillooly. He left his home on foot and does not own a vehicle. He also does not have a cell phone.

Gillooly says his parents described him as someone who gets confused easily.

He also says Hawkins has been reported missing in the past and was found in the North Charleston and Goose Creek areas.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.

