Thefts, vehicle break-ins concern residents in Carolina Bay neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents of one West Ashley neighborhood say they are concerned after recent stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins have left them out thousands of dollars.

The Carolina Bay neighborhood of West Ashley, located between Savannah Highway and Glenn McConnell Boulevard, is home to thousands of residents with multiple homes, townhomes and apartments.

Over the last six months, the Charleston Police Department has had six vehicles stolen in the area and six vehicles broken into, according to a report.

One resident, Dave Gugliotti, had his truck directly stolen out of his driveway this fall around 11 p.m., with the truck never turning up and no answers to his questions.

“Monday morning, when I came out to go take my kid to school, I couldn’t find my truck,” Gugliotti says. “We kind of realized that it had been borrowed, indefinitely.”

Residents say the number of thefts would be even higher if more neighbors reported every incident, but unfortunately, they are now immune to how often it occurs.

“It’s a very, very common thing in this neighborhood. We call them door knockers or door shakers,” Gugliotti says. “They’ll literally just go up and down the alleys checking door handles to see which ones open. They’ll go in, ransack it, see what’s available, take what they can, and then usually just leave it.”

“I’ve had, unfortunately, thousands of dollars of tools stolen out of my car,” he adds.

Gugliotti adds even his 5-year-old daughter is traumatized and scared after her parents have experienced theft in the area.

“For the first two weeks, she slept in our bed, and now all she talks about are the bad guys,” Gugliotti says. “She’s stashing her piggy banks and saying, ‘I want to hide it from the bad guys.’ We didn’t think that we’d have to kind of deal with that sort of psychological end of it.”

Cameron Kofke, who also lives in the neighborhood, has had multiple packages stolen from his front porch and a bicycle stolen, as well.

“You feel a little violated, especially when they start trying to go through your cars or taking stuff out of your garages,” Kofke says. “You have to try and find them, or at least catch them, to get your stuff back.”

Both Gugliotti and Kofke say specific solutions to curb the theft are hard with the number of residents who live in Carolina Bay.

“We need to do something,” Gugliotti says. “Whether if we all band together and do a community thing or our HOA hires someone, to kind of let everybody know in the neighborhood that we’re not going to stand for it.”

“The best idea would be to have an officer patrol overnight, but, that’s really not that feasible,” Kofke says. “People need to be vigilant about whether their packages and locking car doors.”

