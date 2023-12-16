SC Lottery
West Ashley’s Coburg Cow is ready for the holidays

Everyone from the Charleston area knows it's not officially Christmas until the Coburg Cow's spots are red and green.
By Marissa Lute
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Everyone from the Charleston area knows it’s not officially the holidays until the Coburg Cow says it’s the holidays.

Bessie, the brown and white spotted cow, can usually be found standing at 901 Savannah Hwy. But if you drive by today, you’ll find her sister Noel who is red and green and ready for Christmas!

May your days be merry and bright! NOEL IS BACK UP and so is EGGNOG! *Noel is Bessie’s sister. Bessie will be back after the New Year! #christmascow #coburgcowseason #charlestonlandmark

Posted by Coburg Cow Weather Report on Friday, November 25, 2022

The historic landmark can be found at 901 Savannah Hwy. in West Ashley.

Coburg was the largest independent dairy in the state before it was bought out by Borden Dairy more than 10 years ago.

