Dorchester County deputies spread holiday cheer, mentor the youth

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office builds strong youth relationships through Christmas crafts, activities and conversation.

The agency’s second annual “Santa’s Workshop” event brought a bigger turnout than last year with a variety of family-friendly activities at Ashley River Park in Summerville.

Corporal Detective Kayla Robinson started this event with a mission to build stronger community relationships. Robinson says she wants the youth to look up to the deputies as mentors.

“My favorite part, yes, is definitely seeing the kids interact with the deputies and seeing the kids interact with their families and smile,” Robinson says. “And it’s just nice to bring, you know, a small part of their day here.”

Dozens of kids and their families took part in a bounce house, cookie decorating and pictures with Santa Claus. They also got to munch on a free hot dog lunch, popcorn and additional holiday treats.

Folks were allowed to waive their entry fee if they brought a nonperishable food item, which the department says will be given to a local food bank.

Although seeing the kids was a highlight, Chief Deputy Sam Richardson says it goes beyond seeing them just at events like this. He says he wants kids to know that interacting with law enforcement can be a positive thing. Not a negative thing.

“Our law enforcement agency is effective because of our relationship with the community,” Richardson says. “This includes the little ones. We want the little ones to embrace law enforcement. Not be afraid. So, this is where it starts.”

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Dorchester County government officials, the Dorchester County Fire Rescue and their other partners for working as team to put this event together.

Richardson says the sheriff’s office hosts other events like this throughout the year, including National Night Out, which he encourages everyone to attend.

Any upcoming events can be found on the agency’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.