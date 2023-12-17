SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound after crash

All lanes on I-26 eastbound are blocked after a crash on Saturday night, SCDOT says.
All lanes on I-26 eastbound are blocked after a crash on Saturday night, SCDOT says.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is impacted following a Saturday night crash on I-26 eastbound.

The crash happened on I-26 eastbound at exit 199-US 17 Alternate-North Main Street-Summerville, SCDOT says. The crash has caused all lanes to be blocked.

One lane is open northbound on Main Street, the Summerville Police Department says.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

