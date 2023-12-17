FIRST ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound after crash

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is impacted following a Saturday night crash on I-26 eastbound.

The crash happened on I-26 eastbound at exit 199-US 17 Alternate-North Main Street-Summerville, SCDOT says. The crash has caused all lanes to be blocked.

One lane is open northbound on Main Street, the Summerville Police Department says.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.