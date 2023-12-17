FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning in effect; Road closures, power outages reported

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say more than three dozen roads are closed or at risk of being closed downtown because of flooding as a flash flood warning continues for Charleston, Berkeley and Colleton Counties.

The warning will remain in effect until 1 p.m.

The roads closed because of flooding as of just before 11 a.m. include:

Bennett Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Bogard Street - Septima Clark to Norman Street

East Bay Street - At Cooper Street

Fishburne Street - At Hagood Avenue

Gadsden Street - Between Calhoun Street and Beaufain Street

Hagood Avenue - Between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street

Lockwood Drive - Between Wentworth and Broad Street

North Market Street - Between East Bay Street and Meeting Street

Ogier Street - At Calhoun Street

Rutledge Avenue - From Calhoun Street to Bennett Street

South Market Street - Between Meeting Street and East Bay Street

South Market Street- From Meeting Street to East Bar Street

Saint Andrews Boulevard Ramp - Between U.S. 17 and Saint Andrews Boulevard

Washington Street - At Society Street and At Lauren Street

The following roads are under a warning and may be closed because of flooding, police say:

Ashley Avenue - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Barre Street - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Beaufain Street - Between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street

Broad Street - Between the beginning of Broad Road Street to Rutledge Avenue

Bull Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Calhoun Street - Between Courtenay and Pitt Street

King Street - At Huger Street

Lockwood Drive ramp - Between U.S. 17 and Lockwood Drive

Montagu Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Morrison Drive - Near U.S. 17 ramp

North Nassau Street - At Cool Blow Street

President Street - From Spring Street to Fishburn Street

Rutledge Avenue - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Septima Clark Parkway - Between Westcott Court and Ashley Avenue and Between Ashley Avenue and Spring Street

Wentworth Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

At least 2 inches of rain expected

High tide on Sunday comes at 11:17 a.m., and the risk for significant flash flooding will increase as high tide occurs.

Most of the Lowcountry is expected to record between 2 and 3 inches of rain by Monday at noon, with Charleston forecast to receive approximately 2.5 inches, Moncks Corner receiving 2.7 inches and Georgetown County receiving around 3.7 inches.

Doppler radar has tracked moderate to heavy rainfall with a few thunderstorms across much of the lower South Carolina coast.

The combination of heavy rainfall and tide levels likely reaching the major category in Charleston Harbor will result in an enhanced risk for both fresh water and saltwater flooding for locations along the immediate coast, Charleston Harbor and any other major waterways such as the Cooper, Wando and Ashley Rivers.

Flooding may also develop along Church Creek in West Ashley.

