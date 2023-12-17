FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning, road closures reported as tide sets new record

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A flash flood warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. for Charleston, Berkeley and Colleton Counties.

The tide reached 9.2 feed, the highest non-tropical tide ever recorded. It is also higher than the level reported during Hurricanes Matthew and Idalia and is the fourth-highest recorded overall.

Click here to download the free First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date on any weather alerts.

Breaking// Tide around 9.2 ft MLLW in the Harbor. This is the highest non-tropical tide on record. The previous record was 8.81 ft MLLW on 1/1/1987. NWS/ 📸: Jared Smith. @LocalNewsLiveTV @weatherchannel @Live5News pic.twitter.com/KHa1UfA3bU — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) December 17, 2023

An earlier tornado warning for the northern part of Charleston County expired at 11:45 a.m. The National Weather Service issued that warning after radar spotted a severe thunderstorm with roration near Cape Romain.

See flooding or storm damage in your area? Click here to send us photos or video.

Road closures, power outages reported

Charleston Police say more than three dozen roads are closed or at risk of being closed downtown because of flooding. The roads closed because of flooding as of just before 11 a.m. include:

Ashley Avenue - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Barre Street - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street

Beaufain Street - Between Lockwood Drive and Pitt Street

Bennett Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Bogard Street - Septima Clark to Norman Street

Broad Street - Between the beginning of Broad Road Street to Rutledge Avenue

Bull Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Calhoun Street - Between Courtenay and Pitt Street

East Bay Street - At Cooper Street

Fishburne Street - At Hagood Avenue

Gadsden Street - Between Calhoun Street and Beaufain Street

Hagood Avenue - Between slightly north of Fishburne Street to Spring Street

King Street - At Huger Street

Lockwood Drive - Between Wentworth and Broad Street

Lockwood Drive ramp - Between U.S. 17 and Lockwood Drive

Montagu Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

Morrison Drive - Near U.S. 17 ramp

North Market Street - Between East Bay Street and Meeting Street

Ogier Street - At Calhoun Street

President Street - From Spring Street to Fishburn Street

Rutledge Avenue - Between Calhoun Street and Broad Street and from Calhoun Street to Bennett Street

Septima Clark Parkway - Between Westcott Court and Ashley Avenue and Between Ashley Avenue and Spring Street

South Market Street - Between Meeting Street and East Bay Street

South Market Street- From Meeting Street to East Bar Street

Saint Andrews Boulevard Ramp - Between U.S. 17 and Saint Andrews Boulevard

Washington Street - At Society Street and At Lauren Street

Wentworth Street - Between Barre Street and Rutledge Avenue

As of 11:10 a.m., more than 3,000 were without power in Charleston County, according to Dominion Energy. The two largest outages in the county were near Mount Pleasant affecting 1,491 people and in Park Circle in North Charleston affecting 1,120 people.

Dominion did not provide an estimated time that the power would be restored in Mount Pleasant, but expected power to be restored by about 11:30 a.m.

Coastal Electric Cooperative reported 155 meters out in Colleton County as well.

At least 2 inches of rain expected

Most of the Lowcountry is expected to record between 2 and 3 inches of rain by Monday at noon, with Charleston forecast to receive approximately 2.5 inches, Moncks Corner receiving 2.7 inches and Georgetown County receiving around 3.7 inches.

Doppler radar has tracked moderate to heavy rainfall with a few thunderstorms across much of the lower South Carolina coast.

The combination of heavy rainfall and tide levels likely reaching the major category in Charleston Harbor will result in an enhanced risk for both fresh water and saltwater flooding for locations along the immediate coast, Charleston Harbor and any other major waterways such as the Cooper, Wando and Ashley Rivers.

Flooding may also develop along Church Creek in West Ashley.

FIRST ALERT// Flash Flood Warning// STORM UPDATE pic.twitter.com/9mTpKqHBFG — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) December 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.