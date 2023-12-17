Sunday morning crash that blocked lanes on I-26 now clear

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is back open after lanes on Interstate 26 East were blocked Sunday morning following a crash.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation showed that the two leftmost lanes were blocked for about an hour. There was heavy emergency response team presence during that time.

No information is available yet about the nature or seriousness of the collision, which took place at exit 211A.

