FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes blocked on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is blocked on Interstate 26 East Sunday morning following a crash.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is showing that the two leftmost lanes are blocked and there appears to be a heavy emergency response.

No information is available yet about the nature or seriousness of the collision, which took place at exit 211A.

Drivers can expect delays and should seek out alternate routes, and should exercise caution in light of the weather system in the area.

Correction: an earlier version of this story described the accident as being on I-26 Westbound. The traffic cameras provided by SCDOT were flipped around, causing the appearance of a crash on I-26W. We have reached out to local law enforcement for further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

