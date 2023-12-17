FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge

SC Lottery
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge that closed two lanes on Sunday night.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported the fire before 6 p.m. on Highway 17N.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

