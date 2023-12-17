FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge that closed two lanes on Sunday night.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported the fire before 6 p.m. on Highway 17N.
It is unclear if there are any injuries.
There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
