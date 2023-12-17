GALLERY: Radar-confirmed tornado causes damage in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A radar-confirmed tornado touched down and caused damage in Horry County on Sunday.

Confirmed tornado on radar and damage reports coming in here in Horry County. Here’s likely the track of the tornado based off radar and debris dectection. #scwx #ncwx #myrwx @wmbfnews @jamiearnoldWMBF @jgreenhillwx pic.twitter.com/sKBRsSxJ0e — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) December 17, 2023

The tornado came from a strong coastal storm that impacted the area, making Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

Damage was reported in areas of Horry County such as Forestbrook and along roads including River Oaks Drive and Burcale Road. Damage along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach was also reported.

