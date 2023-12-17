GALLERY: Radar-confirmed tornado causes damage in Horry County
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A radar-confirmed tornado touched down and caused damage in Horry County on Sunday.
The tornado came from a strong coastal storm that impacted the area, making Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.
Damage was reported in areas of Horry County such as Forestbrook and along roads including River Oaks Drive and Burcale Road. Damage along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach was also reported.
