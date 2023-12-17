SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

GALLERY: Radar-confirmed tornado causes damage in Horry County

Sunday's coastal storm sent patio furniture flying at one Horry County home on Sunday. (Credit: Ashley Roberts)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A radar-confirmed tornado touched down and caused damage in Horry County on Sunday.

The tornado came from a strong coastal storm that impacted the area, making Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

MORE | SEND US YOUR PHOTOS!

Damage was reported in areas of Horry County such as Forestbrook and along roads including River Oaks Drive and Burcale Road. Damage along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach was also reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Live 5 tower cam shows flooding on Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston Sunday where more...
FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning extended again as storm system stalls
The Summerville Police have confirmed that they are responding to an incident on I-26...
Police: Incident shut down I-26 eastbound in Summerville
Charleston Police say a woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a...
Woman hospitalized DUI crash, police say
Traffic is back open after lanes on Interstate 26 East were blocked Sunday morning following a...
Sunday morning crash that blocked lanes on I-26 now clear
Four people have been shot and two killed after an early morning shooting in Jasper County.
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.

Latest News

Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge that closed two lanes on Sunday...
Lanes reopen after vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes
The Georgetown County School District has announced that Monday will be an eLearning day for...
Georgetown Co. School District to hold eLearning day Monday
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery on Savannah Highway.
Charleston Co. deputies investigate robbery on Savannah Highway
VIDEO: Georgetown Co. School District to hold eLearning day Monday
VIDEO: Floodwaters recede after heavy rains in Georgetown