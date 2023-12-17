SC Lottery
Georgetown Co. School District to hold eLearning day Monday

The Georgetown County School District has announced that Monday will be an eLearning day for...
The Georgetown County School District has announced that Monday will be an eLearning day for students as the nor'easter moves through the area.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District has announced that Monday will be an eLearning day for students as the nor’easter moves through the area.

The school district is making Monday an eLearning day in an abundance of caution due to flooding and debris in the area caused by the storm, Director of Communications Krisit Kibler said. This means that all schools and facilities will be closed.

Specific instructions will be given to students and parents from their schools regarding assignments, according to Kibler.

Kibler said if conditions allow, athletic practices and competitions may resume on Monday at 3:30 p.m. Student-athletes are encouraged to coordinate with their coaches for details.

Kibler also said that the school district will monitor conditions across the county and expect normal operations to return on Tuesday.

