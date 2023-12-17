SC Lottery
Hinson, Leggett pace Pitt in Panthers' runaway win over South Carolina State

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 19 points shooting 7 for 10 and Ishmael Leggett scored 14 points and Pitt beat South Carolina State 86-49 on Saturday in a game it never trailed.

Reserve Zack Austin added 12 points for Pitt which shot 31 for 62 (50%). Ten players entered the scoring column for Pitt.

Hinson entered having scored 20 or more points in four consecutive games, the longest 20-plus-point scoring stretch for the Pitt program since Jamel Artis scored 20 or more points in five consecutive contests from Dec. 28, 2016 through Jan. 17, 2017.

Backup Atiba Taylor scored 14 points for South Carolina State. The Bulldogs’ starters scored a combined 14 points. The Bulldogs shot 28.1% (16 for 57), committed 18 turnovers and 17 personal fouls.

Taylor’s 3-pointer with 6:04 remaining before halftime reduced South Carolina State’s deficit to 21-18. Pitt countered with a 3-pointer from Hinson, Leggett threw down a dunk and the Panthers (8-3) proceeded to outscore South Carolina State 15-2 and went to intermission up 36-20. Hinson made another 3 with 15:23 left to give Pitt its first 20-point lead at 44-24. Austin’s layup with 3:09 remaining made it a 77-46.

The Bulldogs (3-9) have lost all eight of their games on the road this season. South Carolina travels to UNC Asheville for a game on Monday.

Pitt hosts Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

