Inclement weather closes holiday festival for one night

The Holiday Festival of Lights at the James Island County Park is canceled for Sunday night as...
The Holiday Festival of Lights at the James Island County Park is canceled for Sunday night as a result of the severe weather system in the area.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holiday Festival of Lights at the James Island County Park is canceled for Sunday night as a result of the severe weather system in the area.

Sarah Reynolds, the public information coordinator with the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission says the festival will reopen Monday evening at 5:30.

Those who purchased tickets for Sunday night will be issued a refund.

