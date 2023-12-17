Local nonprofit gives away turkeys, over 200 gifts to families

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The nonprofit Be Impactful hosted its second annual holiday festival for the community this Saturday.

The Ferndale Community Gymnasiums was filled with excitement as Be Impactful’s holiday festival kicked off.

Despite this being the nonprofit’s second year hosting this event in North Charleston, they have expanded their reach as they assisted 100 more families than the previous year.

Be Impactful Collaborated with local organizations and had the help of 30 enthusiastic volunteers.

“I see other people in need, and I know I have been in that predicament too myself. So, it feels good, helping out the community,” Volunteer Tyrek Smith says.

“We can actually help other people in need. So, I think I just like giving back and just helping my own community,” Kahlen Evans, another volunteer expressed.

Families left the event with around 247 presents for their children, along with a dinner box containing a main protein and canned goods.

In addition, organizers provided 120 turkeys and vendors offering employment opportunities and additional resources for those facing hardship.

Organizers emphasized that this event is more than just a giveaway.

“The biggest thing for us is not just giving back but also creating a sense of community involvement. It’s kind of like a family reunion,” Deron Gadsden, CEO and Founder of Be Impactful says.

“We’re literally seeing the impact that we have on the community in real time, but also, we see the impact from the community outreach that we’ve gotten,” Amethyst Ganaway, Outreach Director for Be Impactful says.

The festivities also included enjoyable activities such as games, photo booths, face painting and raffle prizes.

Organizers expressed their commitment to continuing this new tradition for years to come.

