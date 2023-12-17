SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Local nonprofit gives away turkeys, over 200 gifts to families

The nonprofit Be Impactful held its second annual holiday festival.
The nonprofit Be Impactful held its second annual holiday festival.(live 5)
By Destiny Kennedy
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The nonprofit Be Impactful hosted its second annual holiday festival for the community this Saturday.

The Ferndale Community Gymnasiums was filled with excitement as Be Impactful’s holiday festival kicked off.

Despite this being the nonprofit’s second year hosting this event in North Charleston, they have expanded their reach as they assisted 100 more families than the previous year.

Be Impactful Collaborated with local organizations and had the help of 30 enthusiastic volunteers.

“I see other people in need, and I know I have been in that predicament too myself. So, it feels good, helping out the community,” Volunteer Tyrek Smith says.

“We can actually help other people in need. So, I think I just like giving back and just helping my own community,” Kahlen Evans, another volunteer expressed.

Families left the event with around 247 presents for their children, along with a dinner box containing a main protein and canned goods.

In addition, organizers provided 120 turkeys and vendors offering employment opportunities and additional resources for those facing hardship.

Organizers emphasized that this event is more than just a giveaway.

“The biggest thing for us is not just giving back but also creating a sense of community involvement. It’s kind of like a family reunion,” Deron Gadsden, CEO and Founder of Be Impactful says.

“We’re literally seeing the impact that we have on the community in real time, but also, we see the impact from the community outreach that we’ve gotten,” Amethyst Ganaway, Outreach Director for Be Impactful says.

The festivities also included enjoyable activities such as games, photo booths, face painting and raffle prizes.

Organizers expressed their commitment to continuing this new tradition for years to come.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 Friday morning has one westbound lane closed.
FIRST ALERT: Tow trucks arriving at scene of multi-vehicle crash on I-526
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Timothy Robert Crosby, 62, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, police...
Man arrested after N. Charleston gas station shooting
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in...
McMaster heart procedure successful, governor’s office says

Latest News

A North Charleston Police officer and the child he was partnered with share smiles and...
North Charleston Police gives the gift of Christmas, strong youth relationships
Dozens of kids and their families took part in different activities, including meeting and...
Dorchester County deputies spread holiday cheer, mentor the youth
The Summerville Police have confirmed that they are responding to an incident on I-26...
Police: Incident shuts down I-26 eastbound in Summerville
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a Dec. 9 crash left one person dead.
Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash on US 52