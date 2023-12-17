SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mack and Johnson lead South Carolina over Charleston Southern 73-69

B.J. Mack scored 16 points, Meechie Johnson added 15 and South Carolina pulled away late to...
B.J. Mack scored 16 points, Meechie Johnson added 15 and South Carolina pulled away late to beat Charleston Southern 73-69 on Saturday night.(Charleston Southern Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - B.J. Mack scored 16 points, Meechie Johnson added 15 and South Carolina pulled away late to beat Charleston Southern 73-69 on Saturday night.

Collin Murray-Boyles’ dunk with 9:34 left gave South Carolina the lead for good at 55-53. Johnson scored seven points during a 9-2 surge that stretched the Gamecocks’ lead to 70-62 with 1:39 to play. It was their largest lead of the game.

Mack and Johnson were a combined 11-of-30 from the field and each made a pair of 3-pointers. Ta’Lon Cooper added nine points, five rebounds and three assists for South Carolina (9-1), which shot 65% (17 of 26) in the first half but just 32% (12 of 37) in the second.

Taje’ Kelly scored 22 points on 11-of-17 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Charleston Southern (3-7). A’lahn Sumler added 15 points and DJ Patrick and RJ Johnson each had 13.

Mack scored 10 points and Johnson had six in the first half to help South Carolina take a 39-36 lead into the break. Kelly scored 16 first-half points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Buccaneers.

South Carolina hosts Winthrop on Tuesday. Charleston Southern plays at Loyola Chicago on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 Friday morning has one westbound lane closed.
FIRST ALERT: Tow trucks arriving at scene of multi-vehicle crash on I-526
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Timothy Robert Crosby, 62, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, police...
Man arrested after N. Charleston gas station shooting
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in...
McMaster heart procedure successful, governor’s office says

Latest News

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had no worries about seeing freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley start...
No. 1 South Carolina women improve to 10-0 with 99-29 win over Presbyterian
David Jones scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, Jahvon Quinerly added 17 points and...
David Jones scores 22 points and Memphis holds on to beat No. 13 Clemson 79-77
Reserves Hunt, Navarro lead Ohio to 41-21 victory over Georgia Southern in Myrtle Beach Bowl
VIDEO: CofC beats The Citadel for 12th straight time