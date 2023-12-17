North Charleston Police gives the gift of Christmas, strong youth relationships

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department spreads the magic of the holidays by providing at least 50 kids a Christmas like they have never had before.

The 12th annual “Kids and Cops” event allows officers to partner up with a child for the day. They start the morning by eating a pancake breakfast and giving them a chance to meet Santa Claus.

After, the pairs visit Walmart on Dorchester Road in Summerville to get a shopping cart full of gifts.

Sgt. James Camp with the North Charleston Police Department is the officer behind this initiative. He says to find the kids most in need, local schools will help identify those dealing with some of the most financial and familial hardships.

“Sometimes they already know the kids that have had a house fire, or they’ve lost a parent or they’re living with grandma and grandma’s struggling,” Camp says. “And we find those kids and we pair them up with a police officer for a day where not only they’re getting a little bit of a Christmas blessing that they might not have got, they’re getting a bridge-building experience with a police officer. Another experience they might not get.”

Camp says he has three kids of his own, with his oldest volunteering at this event in the last few years. He says he’s watched all three realize how blessed they are as they continue to make Christmas about others, like it always should be.

North Charleston Police say they want this annual event to build a strong relationship with the youth, like how the school resource officers do in the schools every day.

“This is an opportunity to say, ‘Hey, we love you and we want you to be okay,’” Camp says. “And that’s the goal of our entire school resource officer program is to build bridges with our community. So, when they’re adults, they’re telling us what’s wrong with the community, working with us to solve crimes. They’re our partners.”

Camp says he is grateful to Walmart for this partnership and East Bay Deli for providing the breakfast. He also praises Banks Construction, Firehouse Subs and Liquid Box for the donations.

The department says for every $200, another child receives a Christmas with fundraising going all year round.

