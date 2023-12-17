Police: Incident shuts down I-26 eastbound in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police have confirmed that they are responding to an incident on I-26 eastbound on Saturday night.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation initially listed the incident as a crash on I-26 eastbound at exit 199-US 17 Alternate-North Main Street-Summerville.

However, Summerville Police Cpt. Chris Hirsch says there was not an actual vehicle crash.

The crash has caused all lanes to be blocked.

One lane is open northbound on Main Street, the Summerville Police Department says.

The scene remains active as first responders handle the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.