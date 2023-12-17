Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash on US 52

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a Dec. 9 crash left one person dead.

Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. on US 52 when a 2012 Can-Am motorcycle was traveling on the highway and collided with a 2004 Ford Sedan that was traveling on Mandella Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where they died on Saturday from their injuries, troopers say.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

