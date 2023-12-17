SC Lottery
Woman hospitalized DUI crash, police say

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a DUI crash it says sent a pedestrian to the hospital late Saturday night.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a late-night crash downtown.

Inspector Michael Gilloly with the Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 600 block of King Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday regarding a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival they located the female victim.

She was taken to MUSC for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

The Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team conducted an investigation which resulted in the driver of the involved vehicle being charged with DUI.

This investigation is ongoing.

