Woman hospitalized DUI crash, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a late-night crash downtown.

Inspector Michael Gilloly with the Charleston Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 600 block of King Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday regarding a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival they located the female victim.

She was taken to MUSC for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

The Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team conducted an investigation which resulted in the driver of the involved vehicle being charged with DUI.

This investigation is ongoing.

