SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

73-year-old motorcyclist dies week after Berkeley County crash

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Moncks Corner motorcyclist killed in a crash earlier this month.

Lynn Alsbrook, 73, died Saturday from injuries sustained during a two-vehicle crash Dec. 9 in Bonneau.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. Dec. 9 on US 52 when a 2012 Can-Am motorcycle was traveling on the highway and collided with a 2004 Ford Sedan that was traveling on Mandella Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where they died on Saturday from their injuries, troopers say.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Live 5 tower cam shows flooding on Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston Sunday where more...
FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning extended again as storm system stalls
Charleston Police say a woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a...
Woman hospitalized in DUI crash, police say
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Traffic is back open after lanes on Interstate 26 East were blocked Sunday morning following a...
Sunday morning crash that blocked lanes on I-26 now clear
The Summerville Police have confirmed that they are responding to an incident on I-26...
Police: Incident shut down I-26 eastbound in Summerville

Latest News

Another week, another nearly nine cent drop in gas prices for South Carolina motorists.
Falling gas prices continue in SC over past week
Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge that closed two lanes on Sunday...
Lanes reopen after vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
Traffic is back open after lanes on Interstate 26 East were blocked Sunday morning following a...
Sunday morning crash that blocked lanes on I-26 now clear