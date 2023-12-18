73-year-old motorcyclist dies week after Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Moncks Corner motorcyclist killed in a crash earlier this month.

Lynn Alsbrook, 73, died Saturday from injuries sustained during a two-vehicle crash Dec. 9 in Bonneau.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. Dec. 9 on US 52 when a 2012 Can-Am motorcycle was traveling on the highway and collided with a 2004 Ford Sedan that was traveling on Mandella Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where they died on Saturday from their injuries, troopers say.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

