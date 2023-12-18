SC Lottery
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love

Salvation Army Lt. Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in her decade of service. But this time, she noticed something curious. (Source: WBZ, THE SALVATION ARMY, CNN)
By Chris Tanaka, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WALTHAM, Mass. (WBZ) – Salvation Army Lt. Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in her decade of service.

Thursday night she was opening kettles and counting donations from the Market Basket in Waltham, Massachusetts, when she noticed something curious.

“It was actually in the money. There was a dollar bill kind of around it,” Fullop said, holding up a baggie with a wedding band and engagement ring inside.

“I was in shock. I was honored someone would think of the Salvation Army,” Fullop said.

A typed note inside the baggie that held the rings explained the jewelry was from their first love. They wanted to give the gift of love and help dozens of local families.

The rings were valued at $1,500 and will be sold to provide food, toys and utility and rental assistance to families.

“We thank you and we love you,” Fullop shared as a message to the anonymous donor. “Merry Christmas.”

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

