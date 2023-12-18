SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. deputies investigate robbery on Savannah Highway

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery on Savannah Highway.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery on Savannah Highway.(WTOC)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery on Savannah Highway.

Deputies responded to 3874 Savannah Highway on Sunday night regarding the incident, Lt. Chad Barton said.

He said investigators are on the scene.

There is no word on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Live 5 tower cam shows flooding on Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston Sunday where more...
FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning extended again as storm system stalls
The Summerville Police have confirmed that they are responding to an incident on I-26...
Police: Incident shut down I-26 eastbound in Summerville
Charleston Police say a woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a...
Woman hospitalized DUI crash, police say
Traffic is back open after lanes on Interstate 26 East were blocked Sunday morning following a...
Sunday morning crash that blocked lanes on I-26 now clear
Four people have been shot and two killed after an early morning shooting in Jasper County.
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.

Latest News

Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge that closed two lanes on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
A tornado warning for Charleston County expired, but a flash flood warning for Charleston,...
VIDEO: Tornado warning expires, flash flood warning continues for 3 counties
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
VIDEO: Charleston sees major road closures and outages