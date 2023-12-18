Cleanup begins in Charleston, Georgetown after storm brings heavy rains, flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents and officials are beginning the cleanup process after a storm system dumped inches of rain across the Lowcountry Sunday.

The heaviest rainfall was in McClellanville where rainfall totals exceeded 16 inches. More than 13 inches of rain was recorded in Georgetown.

Elsewhere in Charleston County, 8.45 inches of rain was recorded on Isle of Palms, 7.73 inches fell in Mount Pleasant and more than 6 inches fell on Sullivan’s Island and James Island.

Flooding prompted road closures around the area with many Charleston roads still closed Monday morning.

A full list of road closures in Charleston can be found below:

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg called Sunday a “tough and frustrating day” for Charlestonians.

“This was a tough and frustrating day for our citizens, as historic high tides came up and over the land in the city, flooding cars, homes, businesses and streets. Thankfully, no major injuries have been reported at this time, and recovery efforts are already underway.

“As I said recently, I’ve never been more optimistic about the future of our city. But that optimism depends on our ability to adapt to sea level rise and climate change, which forecasters tell us will bring punishing tides like the ones we saw today on a monthly or even weekly basis in the decades to come. That’s why the city is working with the Army Corps of Engineers on a plan to protect our citizens from this kind of tidal flooding. And it’s why we must continue to move forward until Charleston has the perimeter protection and other infrastructure it needs to survive and thrive in the years ahead.”

The city is asking residents to report damage through its damage reporting tool.

The Charleston Water System has issued a public notice, warning area residents that heavy rains and flooding could cause issues with sewer systems.

The group said heavy rains and tidal flooding could cause sanitary sewer overflows to occur.

The Charleston Water System says that residents and pets should avoid areas where manholes are overflowing.

They ask that if you see any manhole overflows, you report it to them as soon as possible by calling 843-727-6800.

Photos and video submitted show flooded roadways and vehicles submerged in water Sunday afternoon. The city saw its fourth-highest tide on record and the highest tide for a non-tropical system. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service show the tide in Charleston Harbor peaked at 9.86 feet.

Authorities rescued dozens of motorists stranded by floodwaters in South Carolina’s waterfront community of Georgetown, Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach said.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths in Georgetown County, Broach said. Gusty winds were strong enough to topple some signs and trees. Outdoor holiday decorations were tossed about, she said.

Further up the South Carolina coastline, a radar-confirmed tornado touched down in Horry County.

Damage was reported in areas of Horry County such as Forestbrook and along roads including River Oaks Drive and Burcale Road. Damage along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach was also reported.

