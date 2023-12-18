Coroner IDs victim trapped in submerged vehicle during Sunday flooding

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner released the name of the 72-year-old woman who died Sunday after she become trapped in a submerged vehicle during Sunday night’s downpour.

Nancy Morrow, of Mount Pleasant, died Sunday afternoon at East Cooper Medical Center, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. She died from asphyxia from drowning, she said.

Mount Pleasant Police responded to Omni Boulevard in the Ravens Run area shortly before 1 p.m. to a report of a person trapped in a fully submerged vehicle, an incident report states.

Two officers and members of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department jumped into the floodwater and made their way to the vehicle to attempt to rescue the victim. Once the person was brought to land, officers performed CPR.

The report states the victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 1:46 p.m.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.