Falling gas prices continue in SC over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another week, another nearly nine cent drop in gas prices for South Carolina motorists.

Prices in the Palmetto State fell 8.9 cents over the past week to an average of $2.71 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 stations in South Carolina.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 19.6 cents lower than a month ago and 5.7 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state as of Monday morning was at a station selling gas for $2.44 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.81, a difference of $1.37.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $2.43.

Nationally, the price of gas fell 8.6 cents over the past week to an average of $3.03 per gallon. The national average is down 26.9 cents from a month ago and stands 6.8 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“As the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen for the 13th straight week, we’re on the cusp of potentially seeing a $2.99 per gallon average for the first time in years, most welcome just in time for the Christmas holiday,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists. Gasoline could see its average fall below $3 this week while the price of diesel has just fallen below $4 for the first time since July, also very welcome news for the economy as nearly all goods are impacted by the price of diesel. All in all, the news continues to be good in terms of fuel prices as we enter into the closing innings of 2023. GasBuddy will be releasing full details on the year ahead in the coming weeks, giving motorists valuable insight on what to expect in 2024.”

The national average price of diesel fell below $4 per gallon, falling 9.2 cents to $3.99 per gallon.

