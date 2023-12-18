Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 6-year-old girl and her father who both went missing on Saturday, Dec. 16 were found dead in Calhoun County, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason Murph, who were believed to be involved in an evening car accident on Highway 301 near Calhoun County.

According to RCSD, deputies found the truck of a missing father and daughter around 12 p.m. Monday and found the pair about an hour later on Lavender Lane near exit 136 off Interstate 26.

Orangeburg County’s K9 unit found their bodies about 100 yards away from the truck, officials added.

RCSD is leading the investigation.

According to WIS News 10′s crew on the scene, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Anyone with information about their disappearance should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

