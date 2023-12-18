SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

RCSD searching for father, daughter missing after possible wreck

6-year-old Michelle Murph and her father 42-year-old Jason Murph were reported missing last...
6-year-old Michelle Murph and her father 42-year-old Jason Murph were reported missing last night.(RCSD)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing father and daughter who were believed to be involved in a Saturday evening car accident on Highway 301 near Calhoun County.

The sheriff’s department is asking for the public to be on the look out for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father Jason Murph, 42. Jason Murph is 6 feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He is bald, has a beard and brown eyes. He drives a silver Toyota Tundra.

His wife recieved a phone call around 8 p.m. Saturday and believes they were involved in a car accident and needed help, the sheriff’s department said.

Investigators and family are currently out searching for the two. Anyone with information about their disappearance are encouraged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Live 5 tower cam shows flooding on Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston Sunday where more...
FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning extended again as storm system stalls
The Summerville Police have confirmed that they are responding to an incident on I-26...
Police: Incident shut down I-26 eastbound in Summerville
Charleston Police say a woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a...
Woman hospitalized DUI crash, police say
Traffic is back open after lanes on Interstate 26 East were blocked Sunday morning following a...
Sunday morning crash that blocked lanes on I-26 now clear
Four people have been shot and two killed after an early morning shooting in Jasper County.
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery on Savannah Highway.
Charleston Co. deputies investigate robbery on Savannah Highway
Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on the Ravenel Bridge that closed two lanes on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
A tornado warning for Charleston County expired, but a flash flood warning for Charleston,...
VIDEO: Tornado warning expires, flash flood warning continues for 3 counties
VIDEO: City sees major flooding due to heavy rainfall