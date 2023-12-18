RCSD searching for father, daughter missing after possible wreck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing father and daughter who were believed to be involved in a Saturday evening car accident on Highway 301 near Calhoun County.

The sheriff’s department is asking for the public to be on the look out for Michelle Murph, 6, and her father Jason Murph, 42. Jason Murph is 6 feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He is bald, has a beard and brown eyes. He drives a silver Toyota Tundra.

His wife recieved a phone call around 8 p.m. Saturday and believes they were involved in a car accident and needed help, the sheriff’s department said.

Investigators and family are currently out searching for the two. Anyone with information about their disappearance are encouraged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

