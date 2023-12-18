SC Lottery
‘Tinder Slaying’ suspect sentenced for role in 2022 death

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The third suspect accused of playing a role in the robbery and death of a North Charleston man in 2022 will serve 20 years in prison.

Zora Simone Henderson, who was 19 years old at the time, is one of three people accused of the murder and conspiracy to kill 24-year-old Alan Johnson on Jan. 9, 2022. The deadly robbery happened in North Charleston after Johnson came into town for a date, having met Henderson’s cousin on Tinder.

The other two people pleaded guilty and have been sentenced. Asherai Gadsden, 21 years old at the time of the killing, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Joshua Mack, 28 years old at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

READ MORE: Two ‘Tinder Slaying’ suspects plead guilty to murder

Gadsden had been painted as the Tinder match who lured Alan Johnson III to her townhome on Jan. 9, 2022, with the intention of robbing him. Mack admitted to pulling the trigger and shooting Johnson four times. Henderson’s lawyer argues that she was not at the scene of the shooting and had only a presumptive role at best in the crime.

In May, Henderson entered an Alford Plea, meaning she maintains her innocence, but acknowledges that the prosecution has evidence that would likely result in a guilty verdict if they went to trial. Her plea created a deal so the murder charge would be dropped, and she would be sentenced for conspiracy and armed robbery.

Johnson’s family has attended every bond hearing, status update and plea in this case, saying it doesn’t exactly give them closure, but it is important to them to see that justice is served.

