SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tips on how to make a professional comeback

62% of people have taken a break from their career, according to a 2022 survey by LinkedIn.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — About half of women take time away from the workforce at some point in their career, according to a new Merrill study, with the average break lasting four years.

Gardy Bloemers, a Merrill wealth advisor, said her biggest piece of advice to those looking to reenter the workforce is to really develop a clear focus as to what they would like to do.

Bloemers said the job people may go after now may be very different from the work or field they left.

“I also believe that it’s really critical to reengage your networks, your professional networks,” Bloemers said. “You could do that via social media, but I think in-person is also a great way to do that.”

She advised job seekers to tell people they’re looking to get back to work and get the word out to their network. Many possibilities could pop up from conversations like this.

“One of the biggest things is to make sure that you understand what your worth might be out there as a future employee,” Bloemers explained. “There are many places where you can get access to sort of salary ranges, total benefits packages.”

Bloemers said when meeting with future employers make sure to negotiate a great place to start and think about the future. For example, negotiate now for a six-month review, which could lead to an increase in pay.

She also reminded people to put away as much money as they can for future needs and eventual retirement.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Live 5 tower cam shows flooding on Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston Sunday where more...
FIRST ALERT: Flash flood warning extended again as storm system stalls
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Charleston Police say a woman has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a...
Woman hospitalized in DUI crash, police say
Traffic is back open after lanes on Interstate 26 East were blocked Sunday morning following a...
Sunday morning crash that blocked lanes on I-26 now clear
The Summerville Police have confirmed that they are responding to an incident on I-26...
Police: Incident shut down I-26 eastbound in Summerville

Latest News

Tips on how to make a professional comeback
High tides and heavy rain flooded streets around downtown Charleston Sunday. This photo shows...
Cleanup begins in Charleston, Georgetown after storm brings heavy rains, flooding
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads guilty in child abuse case
Timber and Thorn are a pair of orphaned cubs
Orphaned bear cubs get second chance at life at zoo